Specifically, Mintable, a company focused on the exploration and promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has developed a unique NFT aimed at aiding the recovery of millions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency. This NFT was commissioned by Intelligent Sanctuary (iSanctuary), a London-based financial investigation firm. iSanctuary successfully identified, tracked, and located stolen cryptocurrency assets in the aftermath of a significant fraud case. This NFT is carrying a Worldwide Freezing Order (WFO), granted by the Singapore High Court, marking a noteworthy development in the legal framework of the Southeast Asian city-state.

iSanctuary is collaborating with Mintable's B2B service brand, Mintology.app, for an ongoing international investigation into financial crimes. The investigation revolves around the theft of a cryptocurrency password, commonly referred to as a private key, and the subsequent fraudulent transfer of millions of cryptocurrency coins into private wallets.

In the official press release, representatives from the Intelligent Sanctuary Advisory Board emphasised the importance of innovation in forensic investigation. They stated that this collaboration showcases the power of innovation in tackling complex crimes, and highlighted the need for law enforcement and organisations to stay ahead of evolving criminal methods.

More information about this new NFT

Due to the inherently digital nature of the stolen assets, a petition was submitted to the Singapore court to issue a WFO in the form of an NFT. This NFT is designed to publicly identify any attempts to spend, transfer, or exchange the stolen cryptocurrencies. Mintology used Soulbound token technology to create the NFT carrying the WFO and permanently attach it to the target wallets. Soulbound tokens are non-transferable once received, making them unalterable. The NFT includes all the court documents prepared by iSanctuary and a mechanism for iSanctuary investigators to serve the Singapore Court's orders effectively.

Officials from Mintable underlined the potential of NFT technology in combatting crypto fraud and its versatility across various industries. They believe that as societies increasingly embrace open-source and decentralised digital environments, NFTs will become integral to secure and universal products and services.

The official press release further details that the Mintology.app is the first known NFT company to utilise Soulbound token technology in this manner. While there is a previous case of a UK court allowing NFT technology for serving a WFO, this represents a novel application of NFTs in such a case within Singapore.