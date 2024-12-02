MiniPay launches iOS stablecoin wallet for global use

This expansion follows its prior availability on Android and its initial integration within the Opera Mini browser. With more than 7 million wallets created across 50+ countries since its initial release, MiniPay aims to make stablecoin-based payments more accessible in emerging markets and beyond. The Android standalone app, launched in October 2024, recorded over one million downloads according to the official press release.

The addition of iOS support is intended to expand access to stablecoin transactions via mobile devices.

Growing demand for cross-border digital payments

MiniPay has been designed for low-cost international payments and savings using dollar-pegged stablecoins such as USDT. The wallet supports microtransactions starting from USD 0.10 and integrates a feature called ‘Pockets,’ developed with Mento Labs, which allows free conversions between supported stablecoins.

To improve usability in real-world scenarios, MiniPay provides access to services such as bill payments, mobile top-ups, global eSIM purchases, and donations via an in-app platform known as Mini Apps. Officials from MiniPay noted that the service is already used by over 5 million individuals weekly.

The wallet supports local payment methods, including mobile money, vouchers, and bank transfers, enabling users to engage with digital dollars in ways that are familiar within their local financial ecosystems. Additionally, MiniPay facilitates on/off ramps with over a dozen partners, including Binance, Ramp, Transak, and Yellow Card, allowing users to convert stablecoins to and from local currencies from as little as USD 1.

Representatives from MiniPay said the app was created to reduce the complexity often associated with crypto wallets, while maintaining full user control of funds through a non-custodial model. There is no requirement for users to manage seed phrases or interact with external wallet infrastructure. Account setup is done through phone number authentication and Google or iCloud accounts.