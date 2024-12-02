Mining companies back Bitcoin classic proposal

The proposal has created controversy in the industry for running counter to the recommendations of the Bitcoin Core developers, the networks main development team, which has introduced aroad map that advocates for a change that would not directly increase block size, but boost transaction capacity four-fold.

Bitcoin mining firms believe that the solution to the scaling debate must come in the form of a direct increase to the networks block size limit, and that Bitcoin Classic offers a more immediate solution to the perception problem that Bitcoin as a whole is not doing enough to accommodate new users.

To date, miners including BitFury, Bitmain and Genesis Mining are among seven groups that the Bitcoin Classic initiative has said have pledged support to the project.

At The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) this week, all three groups were vocal in their enthusiasm, putting forth the argument that Bitcoin Classic is the fastest way to achieve a solution that moves the open-source project forward.

But while straightforward in its rule changes, Bitcoin Classic differs from the road map put forward by Bitcoin Core in that it would require a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain, meaning that it would enact a change that makes the latest edition of the software incompatible with older versions.