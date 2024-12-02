Minecraft bans NFTs in the game

The company announced that the integrations of NFTs with Minecraft are generally not something they will support or allow. The reasoning for that is to ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience.

For that purpose, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside the game’s client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods, be utilized by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset.

The company argues that, when applied to Minecraft, the use of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together. NFTs are not inclusive of the community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots. The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which the company thinks is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of their players.