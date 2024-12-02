Middle East online merchants can accept Bitcoin payments

This module has been published on Drupal’s community making it accessible to 700,000 developers to install on ecommerce projects in the region.

After noticing the growth of ecommerce in the Middle East, Shopbuilder, a Drupal-based automated solution to create ecommerce websites, found the need to integrate Bitcoin payments. Bitcoin is considered to be a great addition to the ecommerce industry for it is a digital currency, created and held electronically. The main importance of this new payment system is that it is decentralized, which means no one has control over it.

To make this integration possible, Shopbuilder partnered with Yellow, a Bitcoin payment gateway in the Middle East, to develop the module with Eweev ’s technical expertise. Today every website powered by Shopbuilder has the posibility to collect Bitcoins instead of USD.