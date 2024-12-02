Midas, a Turkish investment platform, has raised USD 80 million in its Series B Funding round, bringing the total funding to date to USD 140 million.

According to the company’s data, Midas serves 3.5 million investors by offering access to Borsa Istanbul, US stock markets, mutual funds, and cryptocurrencies through one platform. Additionally, Midas users have saved USD 50 million in transaction fees, and half of them started their investing journey on the platform. After reducing US trading fees by 90%, the company permanently eliminated all Borsa Istanbul commissions in 2025. Today, Midas provides free live market data and instant, fee-free transfers, making it a popular platform for Turkish retail investors.

The funding round was led by QED Investors, one of the world's most important fintech funds. New investors include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), HSG (formerly Sequoia China), QuantumLight (founded by Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky), Spice Expeditions LP, and George Rzepecki. Existing backers Spark Capital, Portage Ventures, Bek Ventures, and Nigel Morris also joined the round, reaffirming their confidence in Midas.

The participating funds are recognised for early-stage investments in global technology leaders such as TikTok, Alibaba, Coinbase, Nubank, Revolut, Twitter, and Slack.

Midas’ next chapter – focusing on security and optimisation

Following the launch of margin investing, advanced analytics, and Midas Pro, the company will use its Series B Funding to introduce derivatives trading in both Turkish and US equities. Additionally, Midas will use the new capital to strengthen its security infrastructure to international standards and to accelerate the launch of advanced products designed for active traders.

As per company data, the rollout begins in September with US options trading, providing investors with free real-time data, competitive pricing, and intuitive interfaces, bringing the ‘’Midas Standard" to derivatives markets.