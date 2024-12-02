Microsoft updates Bletchley blockchain project with Quickstart Template

The template automates the process using different blockchain projects. Microsoft Azures blockchain program manager explained that users are taken through a step-by-step process. First they select the members of the consortium, afterwards determine the number of nodes each bank will have on the network and then geographically distribute those nodes using the Azure cloud to boost resilience.

Bletchley blockchain project updates coincide with the release of Microsoft’s white paper on cryplets offering, a form of oracle that uses an outside data source to inform a smart contract. These cryplets enable financial institutions to inform a smart contract’s execution with the current LIBOR rate. More than this, cryplets together with the template can work as a way to engage the open-source blockchain community.

The project is the latest sign that Microsoft remains interesting in developing Ethereum as an infrastructure layer for enterprise blockchain services.