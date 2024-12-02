Microsoft to launch platform for minting enterprise-ready crypto tokens

The platform allows businesses to choose from a growing set of token-building templates that conform to the Token Taxonomy Initiative (TTI), a standards push and enterprise consortium.

So far, there have been several TTI-compliant tokens built for uses like loyalty rewards or to incentivise software teams to meet stated goals, as well as traditional financial instruments like letters of credit in trade finance.

The Azure Blockchain Tokens platform is being released alongside a host of example tokens. They range from a Hyperledger Fabric FabToken built by IBM to Santander’s BOND token to a REWARD token from Intel and ConsenSys and many more. However, these examples are not yet in commercial production, but technical specifications can be downloaded.

Moreover, businesses taking part in this initiative aim to make these tokens interoperable, ‘the industry has suffered from an IBM versus Microsoft thing, Hyperledger versus Ethereum, and so on. We are trying to break down those barriers’ Microsoft’s principal architect concluded.