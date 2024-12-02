Microsoft surveys Xbox users about potential Bitcoin payment option

The survey asked users which payment methods they would like to on Xbox, and listed Bitcoin as one of the possible payment methods. According to Coin Telegraph, users were able to take part in the survey if they were in the Xbox Insider program to beta test operating system updates.

Microsoft accepted Bitcoin on Microsoft accounts in 2014. US users could use it to buy content from Windows, such as Xbox games. While the payment option was briefly removed, Microsoft resumed Bitcoin payments for its Microsoft Store in January 2021. However, cryptocurrency payments are not officially accepted in the Xbox online store. Microsoft president Brad Smith has stated that the company is open to accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, but that Microsoft does not plan to take a major step toward cryptocurrencies.