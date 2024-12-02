Microsoft stops enabling Bitcoin payments

Windows has decided to stop taking the cryptocurrency after accepting it as a form of payment on the Windows Store since late 2014.

Sure enough, Microsoft published a short help doc to its website that confirms the chance in policy.

The reasoning behind the change is not clear, as Microsoft has yet to openly explain why it will no longer accept Bitcoin.

If you have unused Bitcoin credited to your Microsoft account, you can still use any remaining Bitcoin balance credited to your Microsoft account to make purchases on the store, but Microsoft will not refund your remaining balance.