Microsoft stops Bitcoin transactions

However, the move is temporary, a Microsoft support staffer told the online publication, and cited the unstable state of the Bitcoin currency as the reason behind the move. The tech company added support for Bitcoin in 2014, and had previously temporarily stopped supporting Bitcoin in the past. Bitcoin’s volatile price is an issue because sudden and unforeseeable price drops may incur huge losses.

Microsoft does not allow users to buy products with Bitcoin directly but asks users to add a predetermined amount of dollars to their account balance, for which they can pay with Bitcoin. In the meantime, Microsoft is advising customers to use other methods of payment, such as credit or debit cards, PayPal accounts, or a direct bank account.