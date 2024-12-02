Microsoft powers Nimbrixs blockchain consortium

Nimbrix is a fintech firm based in London that wants to help asset management firms deliver superior returns for their investors by building a next-generation platform for investment management, therefore the consortium aims to bring a reinvention of financial services software to the market. Using cloud, open API, Software-as-a- Service (SaaS) and blockchain, Nimbrix will be powered by Microsoft Azure.

The formation of the buy-side consortium, the core platform and the ecosystem is planned for the formal release in early 2017. The Nimbrix buy-side platform is easily shared, augmented and analyzed by authorized users. It enables traders to execute instantaneously between counterparties, which will reduce the risk of trade errors and inefficiencies, the release stated.