Microsoft online stores accept Bitcoin payments

The cryptocurrency can be used to add money to a Microsoft account in order to buy apps, games and other digital content from its various online stores. The virtual currency can only be used to add money to a Microsoft account in the US, from which a payment can be made.

While most Bitcoin transactions should process immediately, users are advised to wait up to two hours if they dont. Also, money added to accounts with Bitcoin cannot be refunded.

The companys Bitcoin integration follows the introduction of Bitcoin currency conversions in Bing search, which were highlighted at the top of the Microsoft-owned search engine in February 2014.