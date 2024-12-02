Microsoft introduces Ethereum toolkit for business users

Through a partnership with Ethereum collective ConsenSys, business users of its cloud-based Azure service will be able to access Ethereum Blockchain-as-a-Service, or E BaaS.

The company, which began accepting Bitcoin for Xbox content in 2014, has shown increasing interest in blockchain technologies. Through the toolkit, Microsofts Azure users will be able to access tools such as BlockApps full stack app and blockchain builder, Strato, and Ether.Camp, a blockchain explorer for Ethereum.