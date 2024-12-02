Microsoft explores adding Ripple Interledger to blockchain toolkit

First announced in October 2015 as an update to its Azure cloud computing platform, Microsoft’s BaaS offering currently allows developers to deploy private and semi-public blockchain networks on Ethereum and otherwise experiment with the decentralized application platform.

Microsoft has partnered with Ripple and that its Azure BaaS is operating a node on the Ripple consensus network. Support could soon be added for the startup’s Interledger protocol, which seeks to enable transactions between distributed and traditional bank ledgers.