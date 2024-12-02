Microsoft collaborates with Tierion to work on blockchain projects

The Microsoft and Tierion development teams are looking to build a blockchain-based platform wherein anyone can sign data, claims and agreements in an immutable and transparent ecosystem. Ultimately, the tech company hopes to commercialize a secure Blockchain platform, which can be utilized by a wide range of users to secure data in an unalterable ledger, according to CoinTelegraph. Both companies plan to launch a system applicable to complex operations handled in various industries such as finance and healthcare.

An important feature of the blockchain network that Microsoft is actively examining is non-repudiation. By embedding specific timestamps within an immutable ecosystem, individuals or organizations using the Blockchain platform will be able to relate certain data sets to specific timestamps. The online publication continued.