Microsoft Bing introduces Bitcoin rewards

Bing Rewards awards credits to search engine users that can be redeemed for gift cards and other products, including entries into various consumer-oriented contests. The latest contest was made possible by Tango Cards recent partnership with Bitcoin processing service Snapcard.

The move suggests a broadening relationship between Microsoft, which owns Bing, and the digital currency. Microsoft added Bitcoin as a payment option for digital content in December 2014.

Snapcard offers a suite of products and services which are designed to enable businesses and consumers to use digital currencies like Bitcoin.