Mexican university starts accepting Bitcoin payments

The Bitcoin processing integration was provided by Latin American-focused Bitcoin exchange provider Bitso, which recently raised an undisclosed seed round led by Digital Currency Groupand launched a payment processing service, BitsoPagos.

While the first in the Latin American region, UDLAP joins Canadas Simon Fraser University (SFU), Spains Pompeu Fabra University and MIT in the US on the list of colleges that host Bitcoin ATMs or accept Bitcoin for payment in school stores.

The company expressed its belief that by accepting Bitcoin payments, the Café Punta del Cielo location will expose more students to the technology while potentially encouraging other local franchises to accept the payment option.