Mexican senator aims to make the country adopt Bitcoin





She noted that she aims to promote the use of Bitcoin in the country and use her political position to achieve that goal.

She commented on the problems of financial exclusion and the unbanked, citing cryptocurrency as a viable solution.

Kempis, working on a legal framework for cryptocurrencies, emphasised the need for legislation that would allow BTC to be used as a currency. She intends to introduce a bill proposing such in the current parliamentary session.

In 2021, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government is not interested in Bitcoin adoption and is more concerned with tax evasion. His term ends in 2024, so there could be a long wait for Kempis. The central bank also plans to roll out a digital Peso by 2024, as reported by CryptoPotato.

El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin has had a mixed reaction; however, it was recently reported that there had been a lot of demand for its BTC Bonds.