Mexican Bitcoin meXBT exchange expands to Singapore

Through the acquisition of CoinRepublic, meXBT will benefit from the networks of the Singaporean exchange, which includes local banks, exchanges and financial institutions. The pre-existent customer base and reputation of CoinRepublic will enable meXBT to enter the Singaporean market and establish itself as a Bitcoin exchange in the country.

Currently, the meXBT team is introducing the platform to the users of Coin Republic and many other Singaporean Bitcoin holders who are in serious need of an established and stable Bitcoin exchange.

The expansion of meXBT in Singapore will not be restricted by Bitcoin-related regulations and policies. Singapore, unlike other Asian countries has a fundamental grasp and understanding of the technology, and its advantages for merchants, traders and companies.