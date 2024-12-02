MetaMask now supporting crypto transactions with Apple Pay

Previously users would need to send Ethereum (ETH) or other cryptos to their MetaMask wallet that they purchased from a crypto exchange. In addition to debit card support, MetaMask Mobile now has Visa and MasterCard credit card (Apple Pay).

There are still third-party payment processors involved – Wyre and Transak – which are crypto-friendly payment gateways. This does make it easier however for potential new retail investors to buy cryptocurrency safely on their smartphone.

Director of ConsenSys – who developed MetaMask – James Beck commented that the upgrade aims to expand the ways in which users can buy and convert crypto within the app itself without having to leave it.