This partnership comes at a critical moment as cryptocurrency and instant payment adoption, as well as regulatory frameworks, continue to evolve in the United States.











Extending instant payments and crypto to US credit unions

By joining forces with Payfinia, Metallicus aims to ensure credit unions have access to secure crypto solutions that meet the evolving needs of their members. The company’s mission is to deliver compliant blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure and optimise money movement solutions for financial institutions.

Through this collaboration, Payfinia becomes Metallicus’s preferred API and payment services partner for Metal Pay, as it facilitates the embedding of instant money movement and crypto solutions into online and mobile banking infrastructures.

This aims to help credit unions buy and sell cryptocurrency, instantly move between fiat and crypto, and securely manage digital assets, all within the same environment as traditional accounts.

Beyond the partnership, Payfinia will also join the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Programme led by Metallicus, a programme that encourages financial institutions to explore blockchain technology.

Members collaborate with Metallicus’ engineering team to develop compliant financial solutions, including stablecoins, instant payments, tokenised assets, and digital identity solutions. The capabilities are built on Metal Blockchain, a BSA-compliant blockchain with integrated KYC/AML controls, which ensures security and regulatory compliance.

In addition to delivering custom blockchain solutions, Metallicus also provides a suite of cryptocurrency products, including Metal Pay, a consumer-facing crypto trading app, and a supporting API, which enables seamless fiat-to-crypto transactions for financial institutions.

Payfinia aims to create a bridge between standard monetary systems and an emerging digital asset framework managed by Metallicus by leveraging its secure instant payments platform. Enabling use cases embedded within existing digital experiences simplifies payment orchestration, leverages a suite of layered fraud controls, and unifies real-time send and receive capabilities.