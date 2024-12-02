Metal Pay partners with TRON to integrate TRX in its mobile app





The US citizens can now buy TRX using fiat money, debit card, or by directly linking it to the bank account.

Moreover, when TRON users choose Metal Pay services to send and receive USD, they will be entitled to receive a 5% cashback in the form of MTL tokens. MTL’s crypto-to-crypto conversions, involving approximately 20 cryptocurrencies, will now add TRX to its list.

According to the direction of Metal, TRON’s experience with the decentralised systems, in general, will help the Metal ecosystem as they continue developing dApps.