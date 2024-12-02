Meta launches Meta Pay, digital wallet for metaverse

He said the company has decided to change Facebook Pay into Meta Pay for making the payment options easy for everyone. ‘Facebook Pay will stay the same easy way to shop, send money, and donate to causes you care about on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and anywhere else you could use Facebook Pay,’ wrote Zuckerberg on Facebook.

Beyond the current features, Meta is working on a wallet for the metaverse that lets you securely manage your identity, what you own, and how you pay. In the future, there will be all sorts of digital items you might want to create or buy — digital clothing, art, videos, music, experiences, virtual events, and more. Proof of ownership will be important, especially if you want to take some of these items with you across different services, the post continued.