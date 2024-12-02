Meta launches a new Metaverse experience in Africa

The parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram has introduced the ‘Flex Naija’ experience as part of a mixed-reality concert in Lagos, Nigeria. The company brought together content creators from fields such as music, fashion, art, and comedy, and allowed guests to be a part of a multi-sensory experience with different zones dedicated to key Metaverse entry points.

The three main entry points of the event focused on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Avatars, and Augmented Reality. These entry points were designed to introduce Nigerian creators to new ideas and help them explore new ways to connect with their communities by leveraging modern technologies.

Meta representatives expressed their hope that communities will help make the Metaverse more inclusive and inspiring as technologies provide new opportunities for growth. They also highlighted their commitment to supporting African innovators and creators in new ways to express themselves by pushing the boundaries of creativity and social connection physically and online.

The impact of the Metaverse in Africa

The launch of this new Metaverse experience follows Meta’s exclusive dinner from August 2022 during which it introduced Nigerian content creators to Metaverse technologies. As part of the event, the creators spent the day co-creating and building ideas that would bring them closer to their communities.

In October 2022, MTN Group has announced that the network will host an Africa-first virtual concert on 30 November 2022 in Ubuntuland, Africa’s Metaverse. In February 2022, MTN Group became the first African company to purchase land in Ubuntuland in order to create dedicated environments for creating unique experiences for its customers.

Analysis Group compiled a report in which it explored the potential global economic impact of the Metaverse. The report highlights that the Metaverse is still in its formative stages but has the potential to include an expansive network of digital spaces enabled by developing technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality.

The Analysis Group team utilised research on previous breakthrough technologies to draw inferences about the potential adoption process and economic impact of the Metaverse. Their conclusion was that the Metaverse has the potential to contribute 2.8% to the global gross domestic product (GDP) in the 10th year after the start of its adoption.

Drawing from this report, furtherafrica.com concluded that the impact of Meta Africa, ten years after adoption, would contribute to a 1.8% GDP growth in the Sub-Saharan economy, representing a growth rate of USD 40 million.