Meta allows NFT owners integration on Facebook and Instagram

The fintech giant mentioned it continues to release digital collectives on two of its most popular social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook, giving users the possibility to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital asets across both platforms.





An on-going exploration of NFTs

Meta has been testing support for NFT digital collectible posts on Instagram since May 2022 and a major part of its worldwide marketing campaign focused on the Metaverse and exploration of digital goods in the digital universe, since 2020. Its latest feature shows its devotion for further developing the environment for NFT acceptance and will include various new actions such as connecting a digital wallet and sharing digital collectibles while automatically tagging the collector or creator of the NFT.

The ultimate goal is not only to boost revenues through NFT releases but also support digital creators to dive deeper into the world of non-fungible tokens and digitalisation, maintaining the hype and raising worldwide interest for what seems to be a new era of doing business that extends way beyond tangible, real goods.





Meta’s coverage for the new features

According to the company, there will be no fees linked with posting or sharing digital collectibles, as long as both parties give the consent of publishing and promoting them across social media platforms. Moreover, the feature is now available in over 100 countries across Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Americas, with further plans to include Europe if proven successfully.

Meta also supports connections with third-party digital wallets, including Coinbase Wallet, Dapper Wallet, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet, as well as blockchains such as Polygon, Ethereum, and Flow. And, since the most popular NFTs are built on the Ethereum blockchain technology, the platform’s latest marketing movement could have a positive impact on deciding the NFTs’ future and making them a global trend.

The integrated support is also done smooth, so that once connected, collectors and creators can choose which NFT from their portfolio would like to share on Instagram. The shared NFTs will display public information and will also be visible on the users’ page.