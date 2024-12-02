CoinMENA FZE, licensed by Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, has established itself as a platform for buying, selling, sending, receiving, and storing digital assets. The platform is available for users from seven countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt.











An augmented crypto trading experience

With this new partnership, Mesh's API-based solutions will enhance the overall experience for CoinMENA users operating other platforms, with crypto transactions being not only seamless but also more secure. As CoinMENA becomes part of Mesh’s extensive network of integrations, managing crypto across platforms becomes significantly easier for its users. By eliminating cumbersome processes, the integration enables CoinMENA users to access their accounts directly from other platforms without the hassle of long crypto addresses, QR codes, and seed phrases.

In a statement, officials from Mesh said that as a prominent crypto trading platform in the region, they are happy to team up with CoinMENA to help transform the user experience for crypto users in the Middle East. Partnerships like this are essential to their goal of onboarding the next billion users into crypto and they are grateful to partner with companies like CoinMENA who share their vision of creating a more connected and secure financial ecosystem.

CoinMENA’s team added that they established CoinMENA to meet the demand for a trustworthy platform where investors can seamlessly transition between fiat and crypto. The partnership aligns perfectly with their user's needs, offering an additional method to fund their crypto wallets and reinforcing their commitment to being one of the most efficient gateways for MENA investors to access the crypto market.





About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure crypto ecosystem. As a modern connectivity layer for crypto, Mesh unlocks new use cases, such as crypto payments and payouts, deposits, on and off-ramping, transfers, and more within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of a connected and embedded crypto ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users.