With this development, Shift4’s merchants will have the option to accept cryptocurrency payments worldwide, becoming one of the first major payments companies to offer a simplified one-click crypto payment solution. The new feature leverages Mesh’s secure API infrastructure, which enables crypto payments to be automatically converted into local currencies and settled, reducing operational complexity and minimising currency conversion risks for merchants.

In the official press release, representatives from Shift4 commented on the initiative, stating that the team is enthusiastic about supporting wider crypto adoption. They noted that since acquiring The Giving Block in 2022 and establishing Shift4’s Crypto Innovation Centre, this integration has been a priority for Shift4’s strategy.

Growing demand for crypto payment solutions

With a reported increase in interest for crypto payments, especially in stablecoins, many merchants are exploring digital currency options. A Deloitte survey recently highlighted that approximately 64% of merchants see considerable interest from their customers in using digital currencies for transactions.

By integrating crypto payments, Shift4 aims to meet this growing demand, providing a reliable avenue for merchants to connect with the crypto economy. TAO Group and BLADE are among the first companies to implement this feature, as their customers have shown substantial interest in paying with crypto.

Reflecting on the broader implications, officials from Mesh pointed out that Bitcoin was originally conceived as a form of peer-to-peer electronic cash, rather than solely an investment asset. According to them, the new features represent not only a step forward for the crypto industry but also a return to the foundational idea of decentralized digital payments.

Mesh, backed by over USD 45 million from investors such as PayPal Ventures, Galaxy, and Revolut's QuantumLight, has positioned itself as an important player in the crypto space. The company’s platform includes integrations with Coinbase, MetaMask, and MoonPay.