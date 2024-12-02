



Merge achieves two licences provided by France’s ACPR and AMF, positioning it among financial infrastructure providers that can operate across both traditional and blockchain-based payment rails.











This enables Merge to offer optimal payments in both local and digital currencies, combining regulated fiat operation with the efficiency of stablecoin-based transfers.

These licences allow Merge to support businesses in Europe and worldwide with various needs, from collecting and holding funds to executing cross-border payments and converting between fiat and digital currencies. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to eliminate the delays, costs, and lack of transparency that have affected international money movement.

With dual licensing, Merge helps companies navigate complex markets where traditional banking and payment channels are fragmented or unreliable. The firm optimises the entire process through one compliant and scalable platform, whether a business is setting global invoices, repatriating revenue, or paying out to vendors in local currencies.

This expansion is built on Merge’s existing platform, which already serves clients globally. Through a single API, Merge provides a comprehensive suite of services including multi-currency accounts, real-time payments, SWIFT connectivity, named sub-accounts, and foreign exchange capabilities. These tools allow businesses to manage global treasury operations efficiently and to automate end-to-end payment flows.





Growth of the cryptocurrency economy in the UK

According to the Chainalysis report, Central, Northern & Western Europe (CNWE) is the second-largest cryptocurrency economy worldwide, following North America. Between July 2023 and June 2024, CNWE received USD 987.25 billion in on-chain value. The UK is the largest cryptocurrency economy within CNWE, acquiring USD 217 billion in crypto, with stablecoin being the most used asset in these services.

As a result, an increasing number of fintech companies are seeking regulatory compliance. Many financial institutions are developing proposals to ensure that stablecoins are integrated into existing regulatory frameworks.