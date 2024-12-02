Merge gets USD 9.5 mln to enhance Web3 economy by bringing banking and payments infrastructure

Merge was founded by a former PayPal executive and aims to provide banking and payment infrastructure for Web3 companies and bridge the gap between fiat and crypto ecosystems.

According to research conducted by Grayscale, the Web3 economy is estimated at a USD 1 trillion market opportunity, yet crypto businesses continue to be considered high risk by tier-1 banks. They are also underserved by digital payment providers and lack a range of products and services that other payment methods benefit from.

Merge’s solution to the problem is to provide a seamless way for crypto and Web3 companies to hold and transfer fiat funds, convert between fiat and cryptocurrencies, and handle compliance through easily integrated APIs. Ultimately, Merge wants to offer a safe haven for crypto businesses to operate without fear of shutdown by regulators or third-party risk teams.