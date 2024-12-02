





Low-cost option for purchasing crypto on non-custodial wallets

The launch introduces the service’s rollout across Mercuryo’s merchant ecosystem. Revolut Pay will offer users a cost-effective option for a reliable and safe on-ramp solution.

Mercuryo aims to provide DeFi customers with a more user-friendly and cost-effective option for buying cryptocurrencies than the existing traditional means. The cooperation between the two companies aligns with Mercuryo’s long-term vision of making crypto assets more accessible to new users.

Revolut Pay simplifies buying crypto assets into one action and presents reinforced security features like biometric technology and passcodes that secure the purchasing process. Users select the platform at checkout and authorise the purchase using their Revolut app. Those without the Revolut application will complete the purchase using their credit and debit card credentials.

This payment method will be available in the European Economic Area to provide users access to a variety of fiat currencies such as the USD, EUR, and GBP. The digital bank will also allow the purchase of 44 crypto assets through the Revolut Pay service infrastructure.

Additionally, Revolut Pay uses a KYC process for new users in which they can complete the process in minutes and gain full access to the platform’s features. The process capitalises on the same KYC infrastructure that has been used to verify the identities of all Revolut users.

Mercuryo is not new to the Web3 ecosystem. It formed partnerships with industry players such as PancakeSwap to provide a variety of payment solutions and convenient on-chain integration. The company aims to simplify the experience for newcomers to the digital token space and optimise capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem, combining more payment options into a single interface.