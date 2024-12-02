Mercuryo launches crypto debit card with Mastercard via Ledger

The card allows users to make everyday purchases by converting their crypto holdings into fiat at the point of sale. The service is currently accessible via Ledger Live, the companion app for Ledger's self-custody wallets.

At launch, the debit card supports Bitcoin and Ethereum, with plans to add stablecoins and other digital assets in future updates. Ledger’s user base, which exceeds seven million globally, can activate the card through the app without incurring additional fees.

Expanding access to crypto spending

Spend cardholders can make purchases at more than 150 million merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard, integrating crypto spending more directly into conventional payment networks. Users retain control of their assets through self-custody and can fund the card directly from their wallets.

According to representatives from Mercuryo, the goal of the launch is to simplify how individuals use digital currencies in daily transactions while maintaining the security and autonomy that self-custody offers.

Officials from Ledger also described the initiative as a continuation of the firms’ earlier collaboration, which began with the integration of crypto purchasing features into Ledger Live. They noted that supporting direct card functionality within a self-custody platform enhances user flexibility while preserving security standards.

The debit card also benefits from Mastercard’s consumer protection measures, including anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and know your customer (KYC) protocols, which are applied to all transactions on the network.





What else has Mercuryo been up to?

These developments follow Mercuryo’s earlier partnership with Revolut to launch Revolut Pay, a platform that facilitates the purchase process of digital currencies on non-custodial wallets, including Ledger, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet. The February 2025 launch introduced the service’s rollout across Mercuryo’s merchant ecosystem. In essence, Revolut Pay offers users a cost-effective option for a reliable and safe on-ramp solution.