Mercuryo integrates zkSync for currency conversions on Ethereum

By integrating with zkSync, Mercuryo eliminates the requirement to bridge assets from Ethereum's mainnet. Anticipated benefits include reduced gas fees, faster transaction speeds, and enhanced security protocols. This integration enables an intuitive on-ramp service, facilitating the conversion of fiat currency into digital tokens for users of the protocol.











Simplifying transactions and augmenting efficiency

The integration aims to improve the user experience within applications operating on the zkSync protocol. Specifically, it enables these applications to offer direct fiat-to-crypto purchases within their interface.

Mercuryo's involvement as a payments provider is anticipated to streamline transactions and render them more cost-effective by eliminating the necessity for applications to bridge assets from the underlying Ethereum network. This is expected to result in benefits such as reduced gas fees, faster transaction speeds, and enhanced security protocols inherent to the zkSync protocol.





On-ramp solution facilitates access to Layer 2 scaling

Moreover, Mercuryo's on-ramp solution is poised to simplify access to zkSync, a leading Layer 2 scaling solution. This simplification potentially reduces the dependency of most user transactions on direct interaction with the Ethereum mainnet, thereby potentially improving efficiency within the ecosystem.

Officials from Mercuryo said they are happy to play a part in the transformative technology that zkSync embodies and make it available to a greater number of users as a result of the simplicity and intuitive nature of their on-ramp services. As a key infrastructure provider, they are providing users easy access to a flourishing ecosystem that has much to offer.