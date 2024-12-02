Merchants are more into Bitcoin than Apple Pay, PayPal

NCR Silver included Bitcoin to its payment options in early November 2014 via a partnership with the Bitcoin-based payments processor BitPay, thereby allowing small merchants to accept Bitcoin payments on their mobile POS systems. The inclusion of Bitcoin comes nearly two years after the company enabled PayPal on its POS in January 2013.

Mr Kimble has informed that the uptake of Bitcoin payments by merchants has been a surprising one for a company that has been in the business of providing POS terminals, ATMs and other payment solutions for more than 100 years.