MercadoLibre to start integrating Bitcoin payments

The region has been tipped as a hotbed for Bitcoin as users seek alternatives to their local currency, and easier ways to pay online. However, startups still have various hurdles to overcome.

It is not yet clear when the roll out will occur, nor which of MercadoLibres 13 countries will be supported.

According to the company, the integration will be subtle and merchants will only know they have been paid in the digital currency via a note in their transaction history.

Like any other transaction, they will be able to cash out from MercadoPago in the payment method of their choice.