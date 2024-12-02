Mercado Libre invests in Mercado Bitcoin and Paxos

The investments, whose values were not disclosed, reinforce Mercado Libre's commitment to the development and use of crypto assets and blockchain technology in the LATAM. With the investments, Mercado Libre also intends to stimulate the regional ecosystem, allowing it to offer increasingly relevant products and services to Latin American entrepreneurs and users.

MercadoBitcoin.com is LATAM’s digital assets exchange and Paxos is a player in the crypto space and the current partner of Mercado Libre in the region. Since December 2021, through this partnership with Paxos, Mercado Pago has been offering Brazilian users access to buying, holding, and selling cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin USDP) through their digital accounts, with transactions starting at only around USD 0.20.