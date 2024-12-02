Melon launches platform for viral NFTs

Melon will turn popular digital content into rare digital collectibles for fans to collect, trade, and redeem exclusive rewards against. Creators can transform their top social content into valuable digital assets, whilst fans can share in their favourite influencers' success.

The platform wants to innovate by opening a new category in the NFT market: viral NFTs, assets that are both viral in nature and scarce in supply. The more viral a piece of content is, the rarer and the more valuable it becomes as a collectible NFT, as the platform suggests.

All pieces of content on Melon are existing, viral, and iconic social moments that can't be replicated and created again.