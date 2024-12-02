Maven 11 Blockchain Venture Fund II raises EUR 40 mln for DeFi

The new fund is a direct response to the demand for investment in, and mentoring of, startups in decentralised finance, where technology plays a central role. Blockchain technology allows the creation of a new infrastructure enabling financial services without the intervention of a third party. Services such as payments, lending, savings, investment, and insurance can become efficient, transparent, and globally accessible to anyone with an internet connection, according to Maven 11 representatives.

The second fund is being closed in stages. The first milestone will be reached in early June 2021 with EUR 40 million. The final closing will follow quickly after, taking it to a total target size of EUR 50 to EUR 75 million.

Maven 11 will participate in a wide range of international companies, especially in the US and APAC, where the Maven 11 team has extensive networks. For example, Maven 11 is investing in Maple Finance, a financing protocol and marketplace for capital-intensive companies. Another company that Maven 11 was able to invest in, is Zapper. Zapper offers consumers and professionals a dashboard for all interaction with decentralised financial products without revealing personal data.