Mastercoin rebrands as Omni

The Omni team sought to reframe its offering as the only crypto 2.0 protocol that provides a tested platform that can support projects like decentralised recordkeeping network Factom, decentralised Internet provider MaidSafe and currency-backed token project Tether – all of which use the rebranded Omni layer.

Two of Mastercoin’s projects (its decentralised exchange and Omniwallet) will be operated by the Omni Foundation. Conversely, the Mastercoin Foundation will continue to be responsible solely for distributing mastercoin tokens to developers.