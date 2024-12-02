Mastercard strengthens digital asset security with close of CipherTrace acquisition

CipherTrace offers digital asset security and fraud solutions for banks, exchanges and other financial institutions. Mastercard officials stated that, with this acquisition, they’ve enhanced their strategic capabilities, technologies and teams to support the evolution of digital assets.

The deal creates an integrated offering that combines AI, cyber and blockchain capabilities to provide businesses with greater transparency to help identify and understand their risks and manage regulatory and compliance obligations. The acquisition advances Mastercard’s digital assets strategy and differentiates its real-time payments infrastructure.