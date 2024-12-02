Mastercard reveals a new Web3 card programme

The programme aims to combine traditional and decentralised financial systems to allow users of self-custody wallets to make purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted while maintaining control over their funds. The card also incorporates Mastercard’s security features, such as dispute management and chargeback protections. The Web3 card standards include protocols for know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering (AML) procedures, as well as features for transaction visibility and reversal.

Mastercard officials emphasised the need for a unified approach to enable self-custody wallet users to spend their assets effectively. They highlighted Mastercard’s goal of providing secure, straightforward financial solutions globally. The MetaMask Card will initially be available through a pilot programme in the UK and Europe.

Representatives from Baanx, involved in the Web3 card initiative, envision a future where access to basic financial services is universally available, which could be particularly impactful in regions with high numbers of unbanked or underbanked individuals. Officials from Immersve remarked that the collaboration with Mastercard represents a step towards broader and more secure mainstream crypto usage.

Recent advances in infrastructure and protocols, such as account abstraction, are expected to further facilitate the management of self-custody wallets and expand crypto adoption. Consensys representatives noted that these developments, combined with the Web3 card, represent a significant advancement in the integration of digital assets into everyday life.

The rise of self-custody wallets

According to Mastercard, one notable development is the growing popularity of self-custody wallets, which differ from those provided by centralized exchanges by giving users complete control over their digital assets. Unlike traditional wallets offered by exchanges, self-custody wallets allow users to manage their assets independently.

Historically, self-custody wallets have posed challenges for users wishing to spend their digital assets. To use crypto for purchases, individuals had to transfer funds to an exchange, convert them into traditional currency, and then move them to a bank account. This process introduces unnecessary complications for both consumers and merchants, restricting the utility of crypto assets.

To address this, some centralized crypto exchanges have collaborated with banks, payment networks, and technology providers to create specialised payment cards. However, integrating self-custody wallets with such systems presents unique challenges. In essence, this new partnership from Mastercard aims to address these challenges and improve user experience while supporting the development of the digital assets sector.