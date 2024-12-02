Mastercard partners with Coinbase





Coinbase is working with Mastercard in order to classify NFTs as ‘digital goods’ and unlock a new way to pay using payment cards.

Coinbase only recently entered the NFT market and has unveiled plans to develop a decentralised marketplace where users are able to mint, collect and trade NFTs.

Despite this, it has acknowledged that the process of purchasing an NFT can be challenging for new joiners. This often requires users to open a crypto wallet, purchase crypto, and then use to it purchase NFTs in an online marketplace.