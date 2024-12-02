Mastercard launches Start Path crypto and blockchain programme for startups

As a continuation of Mastercard’s digital assets work, seven startups have joined the programme, including - GK8, Domain Money, Mintable, SupraOracles, STACS, Taurus, and Uphold, - and together with Mastercard seek to expand and accelerate innovation around digital asset technology and make it safer and easier for people and institutions to buy, spend, and hold cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Founders of the digital asset and blockchain companies participating in the new Start Path programme aim to address pain points including asset tokenization, data accuracy, digital security and seamless access between the traditional and digital economy.







