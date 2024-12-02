Mastercard launches live Crypto Credential pilot

This advancement allows crypto exchange users to conduct transactions using their Mastercard Crypto Credential aliases, simplifying the process compared to traditional blockchain addresses. Bit2Me, Lirium, and Mercado Bitcoin exchanges are among the initial platforms facilitating these transactions, focusing on connections between Latin American and European corridors.

Users from various countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, France, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Uruguay, gain the ability to execute cross-border and domestic transfers across multiple currencies and blockchains.

Extending its reach, Foxbit and Lulubit are the latest additions to the Mastercard Crypto Credential pilot ecosystem. Foxbit joins as a crypto wallet provider, broadening accessibility to consumers. Lulubit integrates with Lirium, further expanding the network's reach.

Mastercard Crypto Credential serves to authenticate interactions within blockchain networks, ensuring users meet verification standards and confirming recipient wallet compatibility with transferred assets. Through metadata exchange, it simplifies asset and chain compatibility, supporting trust in transactions. Moreover, it facilitates Travel Rule compliance for cross-border transactions, aiming to enhance transparency and prevent illicit activities.

Initially, users undergo verification based on Mastercard Crypto Credential standards, obtaining aliases for transactions across supported exchanges. When initiating transfers, the system verifies recipient aliases and wallet compatibility. Transactions proceed only if the recipient wallet supports the asset and associated blockchain, protecting all parties involved.

This development signifies the tangible application of Mastercard Crypto Credential, introduced at Consensus in 2023. Live peer-to-peer transactions hold the potential to further support domestic and cross-border remittance markets according to Mastercard. Future applications of Mastercard Crypto Credential may extend beyond peer-to-peer transactions to include NFTs, ticketing, and other payment solutions, contingent on market demand and compliance standards.

Moving forward, a selected group of crypto wallet users will access Mastercard Crypto Credential on a first-come, first-served basis. Wider availability is expected to reach over 7 million users across participating exchanges in the coming months.

What else has Mastercard been up to?

So far this year, Mastercard has engaged in several partnerships that aimed to reshape the payments landscape in multiple parts of the world. For instance, in May 2024, Mastercard announced a partnership with HSBC Middle East in order to accelerate the development of travel payments in the region. The collaboration represented a continuation of a long-standing partnership between Mastercard and HSBC Middle East, aimed at further accelerating the overall development and innovation of travel payments.

Both financial institutions focused on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.