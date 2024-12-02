Mastercard launches crypto-linked payment cards in Asia Pacific

The three digital asset service providers that Mastercard is partnering with are Amber Group, Bitkub in Thailand, and CoinJar in Australia, all of which offer cryptocurrency purchase and exchange services in their respective domestic markets.

For the first time, consumers and businesses in the Asia Pacific region will be able to apply for crypto-linked Mastercard credit, debit or pre-paid cards that will enable them to instantly convert their cryptocurrencies into traditional fiat currency, which can be spent everywhere Mastercard is accepted around the world.

Taking both an organic and inorganic approach to growth, the company's acquisitions such as Aiia, CypherTrace, Ekata, Ethoca, Finicity and NuData combined with the expansion of homegrown services on Mastercard’s platform present a suite of capabilities for partners to innovate. Mastercard Developers portfolio provides a lane for fintech companies of all sizes to test and bring new solutions to market.