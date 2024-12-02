Mastercard launches a CBDC-focused forum

In essence, the forum's purpose is to offer a space for cryptocurrency stakeholders to engage in discussions regarding the emergence of CBDCs, which are digital versions of traditional fiat currencies such as the US dollar and the Indian rupee. CBDCs operate on blockchain technology and aim to enhance transparency in financial records.

Named the 'CBDC Partner Programme,' this initiative's primary goal is to stimulate conversations about optimising CBDCs for various use cases. According to an official blog post by Mastercard, the company aims to encourage dialogue on making CBDCs more efficient.

Notable cryptocurrency firms, including Ripple, Consensys, Fluency, Idemia, Consult Hyperion, and Fireblocks, have been enlisted as the initial members of Mastercard's CBDC Partner Programme.

Mastercard also noted in its blog that currently, 93% of central banks are involved in some form of CBDC-related work. In this context, the discussions among cryptocurrency stakeholders could potentially aid central banks in avoiding errors and gaps in their CBDC implementations.

Representatives from Mastercard highlighted several aspects that central banks need to consider, such as the involvement of the private sector in CBDC issuance, security, privacy, and interoperability with other payment methods. Mastercard's CBDC Partner Programme aims to improve the understanding of the secure and effective deployment of CBDCs, benefiting from the insights of industry participants. The blog also cautioned against inadequate CBDC implementation, which could disrupt existing payment systems and discourage private-sector investment.

More information about CBDCs

CBDCs function similarly to cryptocurrencies, but they differ by being regulated and issued by central banks. Furthermore, CBDCs maintain transparent and immutable online payment records while also reducing reliance on physical cash.

Emerging markets such as India and China have shown increasing acceptance of CBDCs, as indicated by a recent survey by the CFA Institute. The survey found that 42% of global respondents favoured central banks introducing CBDCs.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also responding to the growing interest in CBDCs. According to gadgets360.com, the IMF has initiated efforts to establish a platform for cross-border CBDC transactions, aiming to create a common regulatory framework to enable global interoperability.