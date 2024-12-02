Mastercard expands to Web3 and NFTs payments

The company is working to enable NFT commerce with Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. The payments system will allow people to use their Mastercard cards for NFT purchases, whether that’s on one of these companies’ marketplaces or using their crypto services.

Customers will be able to buy the NFTs they want on the marketplace of their choice. With the help of these companies, Mastercard’s adoption of Web3 adds to their existing work bringing their payment network to Coinbase’s new NFT marketplace, which opened to Coinbase users in May.

Overall, these integrations intend to make crypto more accessible and help the NFT ecosystem grow. Mastercard will be using their cybersecurity tools to boost safety and protect user data for purchases people make using a Mastercard card.