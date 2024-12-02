Mastercard expands crypto card partner program; Wirex becomes first crypto member

Through Mastercard’s Accelerate program, crypto partners can be onboarded to Mastercard in a matter of weeks, according to the official press release. Also, they are provided a guided experience through everything the company can offer.

Program participants are connected to relevant parts of the business, to integrate Mastercard’s proprietary technology, leverage its insights and cybersecurity services, engage new customers, and reach new markets and segments.

Mastercard principal membership enables Wirex to issue payment cards directly to consumers, supporting users to instantly buy, hold, and exchange multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies in everyday life. Consumers can instantly convert their cryptocurrencies into traditional currency, which can be spent at any of the 54 million locations where Mastercard is accepted around the world. Users will also benefit from Wirex’s Cryptoback rewards program, which automatically gives customers up to 1.5% back in bitcoin for every purchase made in-store.

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution with an e-money license from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. The company is based in London with offices in Singapore, Kiev, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, and Atlanta.