Mastercard and BVNK have launched Global Money Platform, combining fiat and stablecoin services through a single API.

The platform is already available now through BVNK and is the first major integration of the two companies’ capabilities since Mastercard acquired BVNK in August 2026.

Global Money Platform is a modular infrastructure layer that banks, fintechs, and enterprises can embed into their own products under their own brand. Its functions include multi-currency accounts holding both fiat and stablecoins, real-time conversion, stablecoin-linked cards, and local bank payouts via Mastercard Move. Companies can also use the platform for their own treasury, payments, and settlement operations. Customers can start with selected capabilities and add others as they are released. This reduces the number of separate providers needed to cover the full flow of funds.

Early adopters and use cases

Nuvei and Marqeta are among the first companies set to integrate the platform, along with Ontop, Bolt Group, and Almond FinTech. According to the announcement, the platform will let these customers move between traditional currencies and stablecoins and widen the ways they accept, manage, and move money across markets.

The companies exemplify the model with a manufacturer that receives payments in several currencies and pays suppliers internationally. Such businesses typically maintain separate accounts, vendors, and pre-funded balances in each market, which ties up working capital and slows operations. Global Money Platform brings liquidity management, fiat-stablecoin conversion, receivables, and payouts into a single environment.

Accounts, payouts, and card spend

The central component is the global money account. Fiat and stablecoin balances sit side by side in it and are converted through one API, with configurable rewards and other account features. Fintechs and technology platforms can embed these accounts so that their users can hold, convert, and pay out earnings from one place.

Mastercard Move, the company’s portfolio of money movement services, reaches more than 17 billion endpoints. Through it, users can draw on stablecoin balances to make local currency payments directly into recipients’ bank accounts. Coverage is expected to extend to more than 40 currencies in over 200 countries and territories in 2027. Customers will also be able to spend stablecoin balances across Mastercard’s acceptance network of hundreds of millions of merchant locations, with card issuing available in more than 130 countries.

Strategic direction

The toolkit covers six functions: send, receive, convert, store, spend, and earn. Mastercard and BVNK plan to add support for agentic commerce and for additional regulated forms of money, including tokenised deposits.

Chris Harmse, co-founder and chief business officer at BVNK, said the platform is intended to become a single infrastructure layer for every form of money, not only stablecoins. The official added that it would let enterprise customers build global financial products without developing the underlying infrastructure themselves. Phil Fayer, chair and CEO of Nuvei, pointed to the growing role of stablecoins in cross-border commerce and said the collaboration would extend these capabilities to more of Nuvei’s business clients.