Margex, OpenMonet offer decentralised crypto payment options

OpenMonet’s Peer-to-Peer solution enables users to buy or sell cryptos almost instantly. It also allows no communication between buyers and sellers during the trading process, which gives more speed to crypto transactions.

As part of the tie-up, this P2P platform will be made available to all users directly on Margex. This platform is said to automatically find the best available offers in over 150 fiat currencies and more than 400 payment methods.

There are a range of payment methods available on the platform, including PayPal, credit card, and wire transfers, among others. The platform features an MP-Shield system that utilises artificial intelligence to automatically identify irregularities in the trade feed submitted by liquidity pools, eliminating the risk of accidental liquidations.